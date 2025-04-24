'The top Mexican players, when Chivas comes calling, now hesitate' - Mexico legend Hugo Sánchez dives into Rojiblancos' struggles
Big-name players like Pulido, Chicharito, Gutiérrez, Guzmán, Mozo, Alvarado, and Romo were unable to lead Chivas to the Liguilla in the Clausura 2025
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Vega, Antuna, Zendejas, and Huerta didn’t shine at Chivas, but have since become key stars on other teams
- The Red and Whites will have a month of vacation that started this Monday
- They will also have to face MLS teams in the Leagues Cup, which will begin at the end of July