Chiesa returns to the national team: Gattuso’s choice for the World Cup play-offs and why he’s been absent for two years

Where were we? Federico Chiesa returns to the national team after two years, and he does so for two must-win fixtures: his name features on Gattuso’s squad list for the double-header against Northern Ireland and, should the first match go well, against Wales or Bosnia andHerzegovina in the World Cup play-off final. The Liverpool winger hasn’t pulled on the Azzurri shirt since 2024.





Called upon to replace the injured Zaccagni, the manager opted for Enrico’s son over the other candidates: Zaniolo, Bernardeschi, Orsolini, Berardi and Maldini. His last appearance for the national team, as mentioned, dates back to 29 June 2024, in that round of 16 match against Switzerland which saw Spalletti’s side eliminated from the European Championship. That was his 51st appearance (he has scored 7 goals and provided 8 assists for Italy) before a long hiatus, due to injuries and choices made by the 28-year-old himself.



