'Incredibly high ceiling' – Chicago Fire's Chris Brady praises Brian Gutierrez's potential, reflects on USMNT Gold Cup snub
Brady believes Gutierrez possesses an "incredibly high ceiling" as player
Fire goalkeeper suggests Gold Cup roster omissions will motivate both players
Comments come as Fire builds momentum with improved team chemistry