Lightning-fast Blues! Chelsea enter Premier League history books with two goals in first three minutes against Bournemouth

Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea side wasted no time in asserting their dominance as the Premier League returned to action following the international break. The Blues produced a whirlwind opening that left Bournemouth reeling, scoring twice in the opening three minutes to secure their place in the competition's history books.

Entering the history books with an electric display, Alonso's side joins an elite club. In the entire history of the Premier League, only two teams have ever raced to a 2-0 lead quicker than Chelsea did today: Leicester City against Derby County in April 1998, and Luton Town against Brighton in January 2024.







