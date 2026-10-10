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Lightning-fast Blues! Chelsea enter Premier League history books with two goals in first three minutes against Bournemouth
A record-breaking start at Stamford Bridge
Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea side wasted no time in asserting their dominance as the Premier League returned to action following the international break. The Blues produced a whirlwind opening that left Bournemouth reeling, scoring twice in the opening three minutes to secure their place in the competition's history books.
Entering the history books with an electric display, Alonso's side joins an elite club. In the entire history of the Premier League, only two teams have ever raced to a 2-0 lead quicker than Chelsea did today: Leicester City against Derby County in April 1998, and Luton Town against Brighton in January 2024.
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Henderson and Rogers lead the charge
The scoring began in the second minute when veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson, a summer acquisition who has brought invaluable experience to the spine of the teamChelsea made Premier League history by scoring twice in under three minutes against Bournemouth through Jordan Henderson and Morgan Rogers., found the back of the net with a blockbuster finish.
Just sixty seconds later, the advantage was doubled by in-form England international Morgan Rogers. The forward capitalised on the momentum to slot home Chelsea’s second, effectively killing the contest as a competitive spectacle within the opening moments. Rogers has become a specialist in these scenarios, with his early efforts becoming a critical part of Chelsea's penchant for fast starts under Alonso across the current league campaign.
Statistical milestones for the Blues
The data behind this opening burst is staggering, particularly concerning the individual contributions of the goalscorers. According to Opta, only Emile Heskey against Derby County in April 1998 inside the opening two minutes has a player both scored and assisted earlier in a Premier League game than Henderson against Bournemouth (02:29).
Furthermore, Chelsea's collective ability to strike early has become a recurring theme this season. Rogers has been at the heart of this trend, bagging three of the Blues' six goals that have come inside the opening seven minutes of action.
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A record-breaking start under the Spanish manager
Since taking the reins at Stamford Bridge, Xabi Alonso has focused heavily on the psychology of the opening ten minutes. As the match progressed, the numbers only amplified the achievement. With just 2:29 played, this is the earliest that Chelsea have ever been 2-0 up in a Premier League match.
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