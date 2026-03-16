Another blow for Chelsea! Reece James suffers fresh injury and set for significant spell on sidelines

As first reported by The Athletic, James has another hamstring complaint despite completing the full 90 minutes of Saturday's 1-0 loss against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge, while he also played the entirety of last Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their last-16 tie. James missed Monday's open training session ahead of the second leg.

Though The Athletic claim James will miss 'several weeks', RMC Sport report it is more likely the injury will probably sideline him for two months. Head coach Liam Rosenior said to the press on Monday: "Reece felt something in his hamstring in the game against Newcastle. It is really frustrating. We don't know the full extent of the injury. It could be [weeks]. It's never great with a hamstring injury. We just need to get him scanned and then find out the full extent."

England boss Thomas Tuchel will likely speak of his disappointment at this news when he meets with the media on Friday, with James' participation at the World Cup under threat.