Sean Walsh

Chelsea player ratings vs Wrexham: Alejandro Garnacho to the rescue! Blues winger rips up Hollywood script with decisive display to avoid FA Cup upset

Chelsea needed extra-time to beat 10-man Wrexham in their FA Cup fifth round tie, prevailing 4-2 in North Wales on Saturday. The Blues went behind twice in an entertaining encounter but managed to find two equalisers, before a red card after a VAR check meant Liam Rosenior's men finished the night with an extra player than their hosts on the pitch.

With 18 minutes on the clock, Wrexham took a shock lead. One straight pass over the top from Callum Doyle found Sam Smith running in beyond Benoit Badiashile and Tosin Adarabioyo, and the striker slotted under Robert Sanchez, who had decided not to come for the ball, to strike first in what was to be an enthralling tie.

On the verge of half-time, Chelsea equalised thanks to a slight stroke of luck. Liam Delap powered his way forward with the ball from midfield to attack and then shifted play wide to Alejandro Garnacho, whose shot was cleared off the line by George Thomason but straight into goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo and back into the net.

Chelsea fell behind again with just over 10 minutes to go after Wrexham piled on the pressure for much of the second half. Josh Windass' half-volley from a cleared corner was flicked on with incredible ingenuity by Doyle, who left Sanchez flat-footed and put the hosts back in front. That joy, however, was short lived as the Blues pulled level once more within minutes. Andrey Santos refused to give up on a loose ball on the edge of the Wrexham penalty area, and he poked a pass in behind for Josh Acheampong to fire into the roof of the net.

There was still time for drama at the end of the 90. Pedro Neto rattled the crossbar with a thumping strike at the end of a sumptuous move as Chelsea pushed in search of a winner, while George Dobson was sent off for Wrexham after a VAR review for a high challenge on Garnacho as the tie headed into extra-time.

Six minutes into extra-time, Chelsea took the lead for the first time on the night when Dario Essugo's deep cross found Garnacho free at the back post, and he volleyed in off the stanchion.

That wasn't the end of the tie, though. Chelsea again failed to deal with a corner, with Kieffer Moore flicking on for Lewis Brunt to poke over the line at the back stick, but after a lengthy VAR check, Brunt was judged to have been offside by a matter of inches and the equaliser was chalked off.

Wrexham threw the kitchen sink at Chelsea and went close to a legal leveller in added time at the end of extra-time, with Lewis O'Brien's curled strike whistling the far post as it flew behind. But with the last attack of the game, Chelsea added their fourth, with Joao Pedro sprinting clear on the counter and firing in from 18 yards to book the Blues' spot in the quarter-final draw.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from the Racecourse Ground...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Robert Sanchez (4/10):

    Brought back into the starting XI after being dropped for the win at Aston Villa. Refused to come off his line and narrow the angle in the lead-up to Smith's goal for Wrexham. Had success playing long to target man Delap, but not so much when under pressure going short in his own box.

    Mamadou Sarr (6/10):

    Chelsea's most competent defensive-minded starter by far, and the 20-year-old didn't have to do anything spectacular to achieve that. Marauded down the right flank on occasion and was comfortable with the ball at his feet. Taken off for another striker in Guiu.

    Tosin Adarabioyo (3/10):

    Not for the first time this season, the most senior of Chelsea's young centre-backs was caught flat-footed by a ball over the top for Smith's opener. Effectively gave up, leaving Badiashile and Sanchez to try and pick up the pieces. Was, fittingly, slow to other such phases of play throughout.

    Benoit Badiashile (3/10):

    Couldn't keep up with Smith leading up to the first goal of the evening. Like Tosin, just seemed way off the pace.

    Midfield

    Josh Acheampong (7/10):

    Pushed up into a wing-back role. Wasn't necessarily uncomfortable that high up the pitch, but he didn't look a complete natural at times either. Took his goal excellently, however, before being subbed for Gusto.

    Romeo Lavia (5/10):

    Made his first start since October following another lengthy injury lay-off. Still lacking in match sharpness, as best evidenced by some uncharacteristically loose touches and wayward passes. Subbed for Essugo.

    Andrey Santos (6/10):

    Couldn't get a grip on the game for 80 minutes until he suddenly sparked into life, battling for every ball again and assisting Acheampong for Chelsea's second equaliser.

    Jorrel Hato (6/10):

    Started as a wing-back but often tucked into a central midfield role and even found himself in No.10 areas at times. One of Chelsea's better performers, showing great maturity and confidence in possession. Taken off for Cucurella.

    Attack

    Pedro Neto (5/10):

    Thrown straight back into the XI after serving a suspension in midweek. Shouldn't be surprised if he's yanked back out again for Wednesday's trip to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League after such an underwhelming game here. Provided such little threat in and around the Wrexham boss. Taken off for Derry in extra-time.

    Liam Delap (6/10):

    Held the ball up well and effectively created Chelsea's first equaliser by bulldozing his way into the final third with the ball at his feet. Didn't look like scoring himself, though, and was subbed for Pedro.

    Alejandro Garnacho (8/10):

    Helped conjure up the leveller at the end of the first half and got Dobson sent off having refused to give up with his relentless dribbling before icing the tie with a fine volley. Quite the evening, that.

    Subs & Manager

    Marc Guiu (5/10):

    Replaced centre-back Sarr. Didn't make the most of a rare chance to impress.

    Dario Essugo (7/10):

    Finally made his debut in a domestic game having only represented Chelsea at the Club World Cup previously. Played with a dynamism and edge that Lavia couldn't provide, coming up with a super assist for Garnacho.

    Marc Cucurella (6/10):

    Subbed on for Hato. Chelsea looked more mature after his introduction, though obviously the Wrexham red card helped in that regard.

    Malo Gusto (5/10):

    Brought on for scorer Acheampong. Held the line allowing Neto to come inside.

    Joao Pedro (7/10):

    Was probably expecting a night off, but Chelsea's inability to kill the tie meant the in-form Brazilian came on as a late substitute. Similarly to Cucurella, Pedro's mere presence eased the pressure on the visitors. Scored with the final kick of the game.

    Jesse Derry (6/10):

    Came on for Neto in extra-time after Chelsea had gone 3-2 up.

    Liam Rosenior (5/10):

    Chelsea were second-best against their second-tier hosts for long stretches of the tie and needed a one-man advantage to help get themselves over the line. Rosenior will not have been impressed, but will be thankful his mass rotation didn't end with Chelsea being dumped out.

