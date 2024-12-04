Chelsea player ratings vs Southampton: Noni Madueke & Co. tear 10-man Saints to shreds as Enzo Maresca's men cruise to another victory

The winger should have scored more as he ran rampant against the struggling hosts on a good night for the travelling Blues

Chelsea strolled to a fourth consecutive win in all competitions as they demolished 10-man Southampton 5-1 in the Premier League on Wednesday night. Enzo Maresca's side made easy work of Russell Martin's struggling side, having 26 attempts over the course of the game as Axel Disasi, Christopher Nkunku, Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer and Jadon Sancho got the goals.

It took just seven minutes for the London side to open the scoring when Enzo Fernandez's pinpoint cross from a corner was headed home by Disasi. However, the pair did not cover themselves in glory four minutes later as Kyle Walker-Peters skipped past Fernandez and set up Joe Aribo for the equaliser.

The hosts caused problems for Chelsea as they kept hold of the ball and put the defence under pressure. They made things too easy at the other end, though, gifting the Blues a goal as Madueke seized goalkeeper Joe Lumley's weak pass and passed to Nkunku to restore their lead.

Then, after Madueke scored a fine and well deserved goal of his own, the Saints lost a defender when Jack Stephens stupidly pulled Marc Cucurella's hair late in the first half, resulting in a straight red card.

Chelsea were in full control in the second period but had to wait until the 76th minute to score again. A bright burst forward ended with Cole Palmer tapping into an open goal as Nkunku's effort rolled towards the line to make it 4-1, before substitute Sancho blasted in from a Malo Gusto pass in the dying embers.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from St Mary's Stadium...