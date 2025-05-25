Chelsea player ratings vs Nottingham Forest: The Blues are Champions League-bound! Levi Colwill the final-day hero as Enzo Maresca's side secure top-four finish

The England defender scored the only goal of the game at the City Ground to seal a place back at Europe's top table

Chelsea will be playing Champions League football next season after Levi Colwill scored the only goal of the game in a tense, cagey clash with Nottingham Forest on the final day of the Premier League season.

Both clubs knew they had to win to have a chance of a top-five berth, although Chelsea's task was somewhat easier, given they were not relying on results elsewhere, and Enzo Maresca's men got the job done to confirm a fourth-placed finish, even if it was hardly a classic at the City Ground.

A tight first-half did not throw up a clear goal-scoring opportunity until the 43rd minute, and it fell to the hosts, but Chris Wood could only fire over the bar from close-range after Ola Aina's fine delivery. Four minutes into the second half, though, Chelsea had the lead. A scramble in the box saw the ball fall to Pedro Neto, and he sent it towards Colwill, who tapped in at the back post.

Despite the intense pressure on both sides, or perhaps because of it, the game was reduced once more to a midfield battle in the second half, which suited the Blues, given their narrow advantage.

Wood did have a huge chance to level in injury-time, but he scooped his effort over the crossbar, as the Blues, not the hosts, won the golden ticket into Europe's elite club competition.

