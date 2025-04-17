Chelsea player ratings vs Legia: Cole Palmer is anonymous again! Blues star barely involved as Enzo Maresca's side sneak through despite home defeat

The England international had a quiet one before he was taken off in the second-half of a loss to the Polish side

Chelsea reached the Conference League semi-finals as Marc Cucurella netted a crucial goal during a poor 2-1 home defeat to Legia Warsaw.

Cole Palmer missed a decent opening when he fired past the near post early on, while Legia goalkeeper Vladan Kovacevic recovered well to stop the England midfielder heading in on a rebound moments later. Despite the hosts' strong start, a moment of ill-discipline from Filip Jorgensen handed the visitors a route back into the game.

Tomas Pekhart beat the 22-year-old to the ball and was brought down, winning a penalty which he duly converted to reduce the aggregate deficit to 3-1 and offer Warsaw a glimmer of hope, with Jorgensen again at fault with a weak attempted save.

Enzo Maresca has faced plenty of bashing from Chelsea fans and the discontent at Stamford Bridge continued to grow as the visitors nearly doubled their lead on the night, but Ryoya Morishita pulled his shot across the box after racing through on goal.

Thankfully for the home boss, the tension around the stadium turned to relief when Cucurella got on the end of Jadon Sancho's low cross and restored their three-goal lead from the first leg with a simple finish.

The Spaniard nearly made it seven goals for the season when he poked in following a cross into the box, but the strike was chalked off quickly for offside.

Some of the first-half sloppiness came up again for Chelsea early in the second period. Jorgensen had already been forced into a point-blank save before Steve Kapuadi managed to head in from a corner after Claude Goncalves was left free at back post.

The Blues continued to limp through the game, with Nicolas Jackson withdrawn at the break and Palmer hooked before the hour mark, though Noni Madueke and Tyrique George seemed to have combined to force another leveller. However, Madueke was offside in the build-up.

Thankfully for Chelsea, their handsome first-leg victory ensured they had a big enough margin to hold off Warsaw and secure a place in the semi-finals, where they will take on Rapid Wien or Djurgarden.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...