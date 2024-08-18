Chelsea player ratings vs Man City: Enzo Fernandez falls flat as Nicolas Jackson and Robert Sanchez struggle in miserable debut for Enzo Maresca

The Blues never looked like troubling the defending Premier League champions on another underwhelming day at Stamford Bridge

Enzo Maresca's first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea fell flat as the Blues were comfortably beaten 2-0 by Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Rather inevitably, Erling Haaland scored the opening goal, forcing his way in between Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella before lifting the ball past Robert Sanchez at close range. Chelsea did manage to get the ball in the back of the net through Nicolas Jackson, after Ederson had spilled a shot from Cole Palmer, but the Senegalese had strayed offside.

Jackson had another chance after the break but could only put the ball straight at Ederson from point-blank range, before Rico Lewis saw an effort disallowed for a foul by Haaland on Levi Colwill.

Maresca threw on new signings Pedro Neto, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Marc Guiu in search of an equaliser, but could only watch in dismay as Mateo Kovacic capped a fine display against his former club by firing home and making it a miserable afternoon for the new Blues boss.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...