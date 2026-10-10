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Chelsea FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

Chelsea player ratings vs AFC Bournemouth: Jordan Henderson and Joao Pedro shine in five-goal rout

Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
Premier League
Player ratings

Chelsea dismantled AFC Bournemouth 5-1 at Stamford Bridge in a dominant display of attacking efficiency. A historic start and a second-half brace from Joao Pedro secured a comprehensive victory for Xabi Alonso's side.

Chelsea returned from the international break in devastating fashion, securing a historic 5-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge. The Blues established dominance almost immediately, breaking Premier League records by racing into a two-goal lead within the first three minutes. This early blitz set the tone for a match where Chelsea's tactical flexibility and clinical finishing left the visitors without answers.

Despite a brief scare early in the second half when Evanilson pulled one back for the Cherries, Chelsea remained composed. The tactical shift orchestrated by Alonso allowed the home side to exploit Bournemouth's high defensive line repeatedly. Pedro’s double and a late second for Jordan Henderson capped off a performance that underlined Chelsea's growing cohesion under their new management, moving them up to fifth in the Premier League table.

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    E. Martinez - 7/10

    The Argentine shot-stopper was largely a spectator for much of the first half but remained alert when called upon. He could do little to prevent Evanilson's strike in the 51st minute given the proximity of the shot. Martinez recorded 3 saves throughout the match, providing a stable foundation for Chelsea's build-up play from the back.

    J. Acheampong - 7/10

    Operating on the right of the defensive three, the youngster showed maturity beyond his years. He was disciplined in his positioning, helping to nullify Bournemouth's wing-backs and contributing to the 19 interceptions recorded by the Chelsea defence. His ability to tuck in allowed the wing-backs more freedom to maraud forward.

    M. Lacroix - 8/10

    A dominant physical presence in the heart of the defence, Lacroix won the majority of his duels and was crucial in Chelsea winning 5 aerial challenges. He marshalled the backline effectively, ensuring that Bournemouth's direct balls rarely found their target. His distribution was crisp, helping to initiate transitions quickly.

    L. Colwill - 7/10

    The captain led by example, offering composure on the ball and aggressive front-foot defending. While he was part of the defensive lapse that allowed Bournemouth's solitary goal, his overall reading of the game was excellent. He completed the full 90 minutes, ensuring the back three maintained their shape despite Bournemouth's seven corners.

  • Chelsea FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    C. Palmer - 8/10

    The creative fulcrum of the side, Palmer was instrumental in the opening blitz. He registered an assist just 2 minutes into the game to set up Henderson. His vision and weight of pass were exceptional until his withdrawal in the 88th minute, constantly finding pockets of space between the lines.

    M. Rogers - 8/10

    Rogers showcased his clinical edge by scoring Chelsea's second goal in just the 3rd minute of play. His energy in the middle third was vital in winning the midfield battle, and he linked play effectively with the wing-backs. He was substituted late on after a tireless shift.

    J. Henderson - 9/10

    A vintage performance from the veteran midfielder. Henderson opened the scoring in the 2nd minute and showed great late-game stamina to add his second and Chelsea's fifth in the 70th minute. He also provided the assist for Rogers' goal, making him the central figure in Chelsea's historic start.

    M. Caicedo - 7/10

    Returning to the starting lineup, Caicedo provided the necessary defensive screen, allowing the more creative players to flourish. He was efficient in possession and broke up several Bournemouth counter-attacks before being replaced by Lavia in the 72nd minute to manage his workload.

    P. Chavarria - 8/10

    A constant threat down the flank, Chavarria’s delivery was a highlight of the second half. He provided the assist for Joao Pedro's second goal in the 67th minute. His defensive work rate was equally impressive, tracking back to ensure Chelsea were rarely outnumbered out wide.

    P. Neto - 7/10

    Neto's pace was a constant thorn in Bournemouth's side. He provided the assist for Joao Pedro's first goal immediately after the restart in the 46th minute. His directness forced the visitors to defend deep, though he was occasionally wayward with his final delivery before being subbed in the 83rd minute.

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    Attack

    J. Pedro - 9/10

    The standout performer in the final third, Joao Pedro displayed elite movement and finishing. He scored twice, first in the 46th minute to kill Bournemouth's momentum and again in the 67th minute to put the game out of reach. His work rate off the ball was also crucial in Chelsea's high press.

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    Substitutes & Manager

    R. Lavia - 6/10

    Came on in the 72nd minute for Caicedo. He kept things simple and helped see out the game, maintaining Chelsea's 50% possession share.

    M. Palestra - 6/10

    Introduced in the 72nd minute to provide fresh legs in the defensive transition. He settled in quickly and was part of the unit that prevented any late Bournemouth resurgence.

    D. Welbeck - N/A

    Came on in the 83rd minute for Neto. Not enough time to significantly impact the game.

    Estevao - N/A

    Entered the fray in the 84th minute for Rogers. Provided some late energy in the final minutes.

    M. Gusto - N/A

    Replaced Palmer in the 88th minute to shore up the right side for the closing stages.

    X. Alonso - 9/10

    Alonso's tactical setup was perfect. The 3-4-2-1 formation allowed Chelsea to overload the central areas and exploit the wings simultaneously. The decision to start Henderson in an advanced role paid dividends immediately, and his substitutions were timed perfectly to maintain intensity and protect key players.

Europa League
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
Sturm Graz crest
Sturm Graz
SGR
Premier League
Everton crest
Everton
EVE
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE