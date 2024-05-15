Chelsea player ratings vs Brighton: Cole Palmer inevitable & Christopher Nkunku back in the goals as Blues survive needless Reece James red card to continue Europa League push

A brilliant attacking evening from Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku led Chelsea to a thrilling victory over Brighton, inching them closer to Europe

Chelsea may ultimately be the most confusing team in the Premier League this season, but Wednesday evening was a showing of confidence and composure - while providing a glimpse at what Pochettino's squad looks like at near full-strength in their 2-1 victory.

Cole Palmer continued his ridiculously impressive debut campaign for the Blues, opening the scoring in the first half with a lovely flick-on header. The assist, provided by ex-Brighton man Marc Cucurella, was just as good, as the Spaniard had one of his best performances of the season.

On a more harrowing first half note, though, the Blues lost speedy winger Mykhalo Mudryk to injury after the Ukrainian was the victim of upper-body contact from Brighton's Tariq Lamptey that saw him make an early exit.

Nonetheless, his replacement - Christopher Nkunku - took his time on the pitch to truly announce his return back from injury. The France international netted the eventual winner, scoring a brilliant driven strike after a stupendous cross from fellow countryman Malo Gusto.

In the 86th minute, though, chaos did arrive. Chelsea captain Reece James was shown a straight red card for a kick-out on Joao Pedro that reduced the Blues to 10-men. With 10 minutes of stoppage time added, Brighton went on an attacking tear - with Danny Welbeck finding the back of the net in the 97th minute.

Chelsea did hold on, though, despite the recklessness from James that put them in an uncomfortable and dangerous spot to close out the match.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from American Express Stadium...