Chelsea winger Pedro Neto brutally told he'll 'never be Eden Hazard' after 'bloody frustrating' performance in Man City draw

Whoever fills the hotseat will also have to bring the best out of a talented, and expensively-assembled, group of players. Those ranks include former Wolves star Neto, who has six goals and three assists to his name in 2025-26.

Manchester United legend Neville watched the £51 million ($69m) forward against City and told his podcast for Sky Sports of where Chelsea stand as a collective and a group of individuals: “The big question was whether Chelsea had a goal in them and where was that bite going to come from?

“I said in the first-half that they’re a nice team. Pedro Neto, you said at the end that he was getting further into the match and he was bright. But he bloody frustrated me like you won’t believe. He’s a smidgen away from being an Eden Hazard but he’s never going to be an Eden Hazard because he hasn’t got that killer instinct. Hazard had that beautiful glide about him but he was also a killer and you’ve got to be a killer in those situations and Neto isn’t that.

“It was really frustrating in the second half but Chelsea got the equaliser late on. Man City got what they deserved in the end for not killing the game off. Chelsea deserved a point, in a way, because of how they reacted, but they should have been killed off. The Man City players will need picking up because that was a bad one.

“You don’t want to be six points behind [in the Premier League title race], that gap can be retrieved because there’s a long way to go but that will hurt Man City and Pep Guardiola. It’s a good moment for Chelsea and Calum McFarlane, it’s a good end to the week for them.”

