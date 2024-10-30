Chelsea player ratings vs Newcastle: This defence is becoming a problem! Blues sent packing from Carabao Cup as Magpies prey on calamitous Benoit Badiashile & Axel Disasi errors

Enzo Maresca's backline looked shaky once again as his side were dumped out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of Newcastle United

Chelsea's Carabao Cup run came to a sorry end with a dismal 2-0 defeat at Newcastle United on Wednesday night. The damage was done in the first half, as Blues defenders Benoit Badiashile, Renato Veiga and Axel Disasi all made costly errors.

After Joelinton hit the post early on from close range, Alexander Isak gave the hosts the lead in the 23rd minute after their high press forced the Blues into a mistake, with both Badiashile and Veiga at fault.

Three minutes later the Magpies doubled their advantage as Disasi bundled the ball into his own net after the visitors - who left Cole Palmer on the bench - were caught napping from a free-kick.

Enzo Maresca made 11 changes from the side that beat Newcastle 2-1 at the weekend in the Premier League and it showed as they deservedly lost to Eddie Howe's men. The Italian, who lost the tactical battle as his players couldn't handle the Toon's pressing style, won't be too impressed with his 'B team' as they exited the competition at the last-16 stage.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from St James' Park...