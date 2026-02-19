Chelsea lose wonderkid to rivals Tottenham after successful trial in north London

The acquisition of Jobling is seen as a significant win for the Tottenham academy, especially given his status as an international captain. He will initially join up with Jamie Carr’s U18 squad, a team that has faced a challenging campaign with 10 wins from 24 league games and is in need of defensive reinforcement. The path for Jobling is already clearly mapped out by the club; he is expected to sign his first professional contract when he celebrates his 17th birthday later this year, ensuring his long-term future remains at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Despite the change in club colours, Jobling’s international stock remains high. He is expected to be Tottenham’s sole representative for England’s Under-16s when the national side takes on Denmark, Spain and France this week. His departure from Cobham marks a rare instance of Chelsea allowing a youth captain to leave for a local rival, a move that could come back to haunt the Blues if the marauding full-back fulfils his significant potential under the guidance of the Spurs coaching staff.