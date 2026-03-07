Getty Images Sport
Chelsea & Lionesses star Lauren James insists she is 'very misunderstood' - with 'shyness' mistaken for 'arrogance'
Challenging the perception of her character
The Chelsea and England sensation has addressed the frequent misconceptions regarding her demeanour on and off the pitch. At 24, James has become one of the most recognisable figures in the women's game, yet she admits that her naturally reserved personality is often misinterpreted by those who do not know her personally.
She believes that her calm approach to the game is frequently confused with a lack of passion. Having faced intense scrutiny since her breakout performances at the 2023 World Cup, the forward is now focused on staying true to herself while navigating the pressures of elite-level football.
The struggle with public scrutiny
Her prodigious ability, brilliance on the big stage and similarly talented brother, Reece, inevitably attract fascination and scrutiny. However, James does not relish the attention and feels she is unfairly accused of apathy.
"I'm very misunderstood," said James in an interview with The Times. "Because I'm such a laid-back character, it can sometimes come across that I'm not bothered, but actually I care a lot. That is just the way I am."
The forward admitted that the highs of fame often come with unfair personal critiques. "Sometimes it's great. Then other times there’s a lot of criticism, which can be about me as a person, when they don't know me," she added.
James hopes her transparency will help other introverted athletes feel comfortable in their own skin. "Hopefully it inspires other girls that play football and are similar,” she said. "They’re laid-back, they're introverts, they don't like talking to everyone. Sometimes it can come across as arrogant, but actually they don't know how shy you are. It's OK not to talk. I know how it feels when you don't want to talk to everyone. One thing you should always do is be yourself because, at the end of the day, it's your happiness that matters."
Overcoming injuries
Despite her quiet off-field presence, James remains incredibly ambitious on the pitch as she works her way back from a string of foot, calf, and hamstring issues.
"I'm just trying to find the rhythm and get back my best,” James added. "When you've had so many little injuries, it takes time trust your body again do certain things, whether it's exploding really quickly or taking players," she added. "Even though your body's fine, you're battling. I'm starting to feel a lot more like myself again, and hopefully I can build on that."
Chasing silverware with the Blues
Chelsea are currently locked in a dwindling battle for the WSL title, sitting in third place with 33 points from 16 matches, one point behind second-placed Manchester United and nine points behind leaders Manchester City. However, before their WSL clash against Brighton on March 18, they will face United in the Women's League Cup final next weekend. James is with the England squad and could feature against Iceland on Saturday.
