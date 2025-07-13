'He looks very exciting!' - Chelsea legend Gary Cahill hails one Blues signing this summer as he insists forward 'makes the grade' L. Delap G. Cahill Chelsea Premier League

Former Chelsea and England defender Gary Cahill heaped praise on new signing Liam Delap, who joined the Blues this summer from Ipswich Town for £30 million ($41m). Cahill spoke highly of the English forward's physicality, while claiming Delap 'makes the grade' in terms of talent. The young striker has already established himself as a regular starter under Enzo Maresca in the Club World Cup.