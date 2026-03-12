'Move on to make big steps' - Chelsea's Joao Pedro tipped to complete extraordinary transfer switch to Arsenal

It is exactly this type of devastating form that has drawn the attention of those who knew him long before he was lighting up Stamford Bridge. Former Watford colleague Davis has been watching his old team-mate's explosive progress closely and is entirely unsurprised by his success - going as far as to predict that a highly controversial, blockbuster move could soon be on the horizon.

Speaking about a potential move to the Emirates, Davis toldtalkSPORT: "Yeah, for sure [you could see it]. You're going to see in training his quality. Even playing with him, he's Brazilian, so he's just got that flair and belief in himself that he knows he's a very good player. He's a good guy as well. He's not disrespectful or anything like that; he's just a top person. So yeah, you could definitely see that you can move on to make big steps. To see him at Chelsea now is like... Even if he went to Arsenal or something like that, I wouldn't be surprised; he's very good."