'Xabi, you did it wrong!' – Alonso honest confession as Chelsea suffer major injury blow

Xabi Alonso confirmed that influential midfielder Moises Caicedo is ready to return to Chelsea's starting lineup for Saturday's fixture against Bournemouth. The Ecuador international used the three-week window to achieve full fitness after dealing with lingering muscular issues.

Joao Pedro, Reece James, and Marco Palestra also completed a full week of training at Cobham.

"Finally, you have been asking this question and we have used the time with Moises to get him back fit," Alonso smiled. "He is okay to go."