Chelsea's ill discipline, the Cole Palmer problem & six huge tasks facing Liam Rosenior as he takes the reins at Stamford Bridge

The 41-year-old Englishman begins work in earnest when Chelsea cross London to face Charlton in the FA Cup third round on Saturday night, but in truth that feels like a mere warm-up for things to come, albeit he certainly can't afford an early misstep.

Rosenior was watching on as his new side slipped to eighth in the table after a defeat to west London rivals Fulham on Wednesday, and they now find themselves as close to 14th-placed Tottenham as they do to Liverpool in fourth. Meanwhile, their place in the last 16 of the Champions League is far from guaranteed and there is a flurry of games to come.

Although Chelsea aren't necessarily in the worst form, the new head coach arrives in a highly-pressurised moment and inherits a number of long-standing and more recent issues that must be addressed if he is to stand any chance of proving his doubters wrong and becoming a success at Stamford Bridge.