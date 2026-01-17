'Naive' new Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior fired warning over repeating Ruben Amorim mistake as parallel is drawn with sacked Man Utd boss

While he has their support for now, the majority of Chelsea fans will take some convincing that Rosenior is the right man for the job given his lack of experience at the highest level, and while his forthrightness with the media is refreshing, he will need early results to match his confidence. The 41-year-old has already drawn ridicule from certain sections of the fanbase after it was revealed that he hasn't been wearing gloves during training sessions to ensure his players can hear him clapping them, with some describing him as a "LinkedIn manager".

Rosenior spoke at length again in a press conference on Friday, saying: "I think every manager would love patience. If that's a reality, that's not down to me. For me, I just want us to focus on the now. Like I keep saying, we have to be the best team we can be in this moment. I have to go after certain things because I don't have training time. The team are recovering today. I have probably half an hour, in terms of the physical load, tomorrow to work on things and patterns in training. But there are other things I can go after, in terms of what we look like, what we stand for as a group. And with the players I have here, I think we can make meaningful progress, as you say, in a short space of time."