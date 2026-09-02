Jonathan Moscrop
Off, on, and off again! Chelsea left FURIOUS as Monaco pull plug on €55m Lamine Camara deal after Liverpool call in shocking deadline day twist
Last-minute deadline day collapses
Chelsea thought they had finally secured Camara's signature after agreeing a €55 million (£47m) fee. The Blues accelerated their pursuit after sanctioning Fernandez’s £125m departure to Manchester City. Monaco initially rejected two offers for Camara, but sudden financial pressure forced them to the negotiating table.
The Ligue 1 side urgently needed to raise funds after Folarin Balogun's proposed £40m move to Everton encountered medical complications. This opening briefly allowed Chelsea to strike a swift, cut-price deal for the Senegalese midfielder just hours before the Premier League window closed.
However, Monaco abruptly pulled the plug despite a written club-to-club agreement. Everton eventually renegotiated the Balogun transfer on lower terms, easing Monaco's financial burden. In a bizarre twist, Balogun subsequently rejected the Everton move entirely after the deadline passed, leaving the United States international in France and Chelsea empty-handed, according to talkSPORT's Ben Jacobs.
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Chelsea left furious in unprofessional U-turn
Jacobs indicate that Chelsea figures are absolutely livid with Monaco's late withdrawal, viewing it as deeply unprofessional. Once Monaco pulled the plug on the written club-to-club agreement, the Blues had a similar opportunity to renege on their £125m sale of Fernandez to Manchester City. But Chelsea chose to honour their own written commitments and allowed their record signing to depart.
It is understood that Monaco ultimately backed out because they believed they could secure a €70m fee for the midfielder in the future. This steadfast valuation was bolstered by contact from Merseyside, though Jacobs stressed that Liverpool did not directly interfere with Chelsea's active negotiations.
Alonso faces major midfield crisis
Xabi Alonso now faces a severe selection headache at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea sanctioned Fernandez sale without securing a replacement, leaving their engine room depleted. The Blues had briefly explored a move for Manu Kone earlier in the window, but Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini blocked the departure.
The midfield shortage was painfully evident during Chelsea’s chaotic 4-3 victory over Brighton. Moises Caicedo suffered an injury following a substitute appearance, joining veteran option Jordan Henderson on the treatment table.
Romeo Lavia has only just returned from a heavily disrupted spell, while summer arrival Valentin Barco remains inexperienced. This dire situation forced Alonso to deploy natural right-backs Reece James and Malo Gusto in central midfield roles just to patch the glaring holes.
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Navigating a depleted squad
Alonso must now navigate the first half of the Premier League campaign with a severely compromised squad. Without Fernandez and Camara, Chelsea will rely heavily on makeshift solutions while pushing their medical staff to accelerate recoveries for Caicedo and Henderson.
This depleted engine room faces an immediate and daunting test on Sunday when the Blues visit reigning Premier League champions Arsenal. Chelsea must simply survive until the January transfer window, while Monaco retain their prized asset in hopes of a massive future payday.
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