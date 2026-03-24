Chelsea make decision on Liam Rosenior's future amid dismal four-game losing run

Rosenior’s position as Chelsea head coach is understood to be secure even if the club fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

According to reports from The Telegraph, The Blues' hierarchy do not plan to formally review Rosenior’s performance before summer 2027 and have no intention of making a change at the end of this season.

The only scenario in which that stance could change would be if Chelsea were to implode over the final weeks of the campaign, but there is currently no expectation of that happening within the club.

While the ultimate aim remains a top-four or top-five finish, the leadership acknowledge that Rosenior only took over in January and cannot be held solely responsible for the season's outcome.