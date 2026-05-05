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Chelsea considering move to appoint ex-Barcelona boss Xavi as permanent Liam Rosenior replacement
Chelsea reassess direction after Rosenior failure
Chelsea are reviewing their managerial situation after Rosenior's brief tenure. Despite a strong showing in the FA Cup, the overall season has been extremely disappointing. According to Independent, the club’s owners are now searching for a permanent head coach who can lead the team into the next phase of the project. Maintaining the footballing identity developed during the first four years of the current ownership group is considered a priority.
Within Stamford Bridge, there is a belief that progress has been made in embedding a clear tactical philosophy across the club. That approach now stretches from the first team down through the academy structure, and Chelsea want the next manager to continue that trajectory.
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Club exploring candidates aligned with tactical philosophy
Several high-profile candidates are under consideration as the club assesses its options. The same report claims that former Barcelona manager Xavi has moved into prominent contention. The Spaniard is viewed as a coach whose principles align with the proactive, possession-based style Chelsea have worked to establish across the club.
Other names are also being monitored by the BlueCo leadership. Former Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso, Porto coach Francesco Farioli and Como boss Cesc Fabregas have all been linked with the role as the search continues.
Xavi in pole position
Xavi’s credentials make him an appealing option. The 46-year-old guided Barcelona to the La Liga title during his three-year spell at Camp Nou before leaving the club in 2024.
Competition and availability could influence Chelsea’s decision. Fabregas is currently impressing at Como and is not expected to leave his project in Italy this summer, while Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is also admired for his high-pressing approach but represents a slightly different coaching philosophy.
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Chelsea weigh options as managerial search intensifies
Chelsea’s leadership will continue assessing candidates before deciding on a permanent appointment. Xavi, currently without a club, is understood to be seeking a stable project after his departure from Barcelona. For Chelsea, securing a manager of his profile would signal a renewed attempt to build on the foundations already laid at Stamford Bridge.