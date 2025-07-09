Chelsea to pay the price for successful Club World Cup campaign as Premier League refuse to make fixture allowances Chelsea Premier League FIFA Club World Cup

Despite enduring an intense summer campaign in the United States for the expanded Club World Cup, Chelsea have not been granted any scheduling leniency by the Premier League. The Blues are set to kick off their 2025-26 league season at home against Crystal Palace on Sunday, August 17, just over a month after completing their Club World Cup final in New Jersey.