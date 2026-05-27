Chelsea charged by FA with misconduct over incident during Liam Rosenior's first game four months ago

The FA confirmed that Chelsea have been formally charged with misconduct following an investigation into incidents during their third-round victory over Charlton Athletic four months ago. The match, which served as the managerial debut for former manager Liam Rosenior at Charlton, ended in a dominant 5-1 win for the Blues, but the celebrations have now been overshadowed by official sanctions.

While the performance on the pitch was clinical, the governing body has been scrutinising events that occurred in the stands. The FA’s decision to move forward with a charge comes after a detailed review of reports from the matchday officials and stadium security regarding the conduct of the travelling Chelsea supporters during the high-profile fixture.