Chelsea suffer blow to Champions League hopes as last-16 opponents PSG have special fixture request granted

PSG were set to take on Nantes on the weekend of 13 to 15 March, but made a request to the French division to have the game moved to mid-April. This means the Parisians will have five days without a game between Chelsea’s initial visit to Parc des Princes on 11 March and the return leg at Stamford Bridge on 17 March.

This is a bitter blow to the Blues, who will have to host the Magpies on the Saturday between the two games. It will also provide a headache to Liam Rosenior who will need to rotate his starting line-ups across three games in eight days – potentially costing them a result in European competition or points in the Premier League.

This is not the first time that PSG have been granted this wish. The club’s wishes were facilitated on numerous occasions last season and helped Luis Enrique’s team stay fresh amid a rampant run to the European crown. Other French teams have also been granted similar favours in the past when running deep into continental competitions.