Chelsea captain Millie Bright sends 'grateful' message after returning to Lionesses squad for first time since injury recovery

Millie BrightEnglandChelsea FC WomenWomen's footballWSL

Millie Bright is "grateful" after returning to the Lionesses squad for the first time since her injury recovery.

  • Bright missed five months through injury
  • Has been named by Sarina Wiegman in the England squad
  • Shared heartfelt message to fans on Instagram
