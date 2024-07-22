Filip Jorgensen Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Chelsea make approach for new goalkeeper as Enzo Maresca’s Blues consider four names to challenge for No.1 spot

ChelseaPremier LeagueTransfers

Chelsea are eyeing a move for Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen as they look to provide competition for Robert Sanchez.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Chelsea linked with Villarreal 'keeper
  • Have four custodians on their shortlist
  • Real Madrid's Lunin linked with a move
Article continues below