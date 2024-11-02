Chelsea's £107m problem: Enzo Fernandez is having a nightmare as poor performances and off-the-field issues risk leaving Enzo Maresca with a World Cup-winning misfit

The out-of-sorts midfielder has been dropped from the Blues' starting line-up and faces a significant battle to regain his place

When Chelsea take to the field against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, Enzo Fernandez will almost certainly not be in the starting line-up. The strange thing is, that won't really come as a surprise.

A blockbuster £107 million ($132m at the time) signing from Benfica in January 2023, the midfielder is no longer a guaranteed starter under Enzo Maresca despite being made vice-captain in the summer, as the team seemingly evolves and progresses without him.

Consistently inconsistent, the Argentine finds himself in a funk and risks being left behind if he cannot find his place in the Italian's plans by rediscovering some his best form and, crucially, maintaining it.