Fenway Sports Group are facing scrutiny back in the United States over another controversial MLB trade, while the Reds are flying high in England

The perceptions of Fenway Sports Group (FSG) as an ownership group could hardly differ on the two sides of the Atlantic Ocean. For football fans, they are the streetwise conglomerate that have overseen Liverpool's most successful period in the modern era. Baseball fans, however, aren't as convinced with their credentials, even in spite of bringing glory to the game.

In over two decades of presiding over the Boston Red Sox, FSG have overseen various playoff runs and even championships, but their work across the last seven years has come under major scrutiny. Now, the people of Massachusetts and New England are in revolt.

The online footballing community in Europe was taken aback in recent days after it became overwhelmed by irate Red Sox supporters lashing out at Liverpool's impending signing of Florian Wirtz for a package worth up to £116 million ($156m). GOAL investigates how a British-record transfer has managed to anger the north-eastern corner of the United States...