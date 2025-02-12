Charalampos Kostoulas: Why Olympiacos' 17-year-old 'Babistuta' is attracting attention from Man Utd & Real Madrid

The teenage forward has made a remarkable start to his career in Greece, and he's on course to secure a dream transfer

If reports are to be believed, Olympiacos sensation Charalampos Kostoulas is already attracting attention from Manchester United and Real Madrid, despite only turning 17 last May. That is a testament to the huge impact the young forward has had at the Greek club since stepping up to first-team level, and the hype around him is growing with each passing game.

Greece is not a country that is well known for producing superstar footballers. Even their European Championship-winning squad of 2004 lacked big names, with former Leicester City midfielder Theodoros Zagorakis and ex-Werder Bremen striker Angelos Charisteas among those who enjoyed fine careers in their own right, but never managed to earn global recognition.

But Kostoulas looks capable of breaking the mould. His meteoric rise to prominence at Olympiacos has captured the imagination of the public in his homeland, and he has been described as a "marvel of nature" by the club's sporting director, Darko Kovacevic.

If he stays on his current trajectory, Kostoulas will get the chance to strut his stuff in one of Europe's top five leagues, perhaps even as early as this summer. So without further ado, GOAL is here to bring you everything you need to know about Olympiacos' most prized asset...