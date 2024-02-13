Champions League top scorers 2023-24: Antoine Griezmann, Erling Haaland & most goals this season

GOAL brings you a full breakdown of the leading marksmen hoping to inspire their respective clubs to Champions League glory.

The race to be named Champions League top scorer for 2023/24 is set to be heated once again, as Europe's best strikers chase the prestigious crown.

Erling Haaland was on fire in Europe's premier competition last season, scoring 12 goals en route to Manchester City's triumph in Istanbul, but he isn't the only elite goal-getter aiming to lead their club to success.

Kylian Mbappe, like Haaland, is rapidly climbing through the ranks of the greatest Champions League scorers, and the PSG star is set to pose a significant threat to the Man City striker. You can also never discount the likes of Harry Kane, Mehdi Taremi, Robert Lewandowski, and Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen either.

As the 2023-24 campaign rumbles on, GOAL is on hand to monitor the exploits of the most prolific marksmen on European football’s most prestigious stage.