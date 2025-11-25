Getty Images Sport
Celtic reportedly make formal approach to Columbus Crew for 2024 MLS Coach of the Year Wilfried Nancy
Scottish champions officially contact Crew
Celtic have reportedly formally contacted the Columbus Crew about Wilfried Nancy as their potential next manager, marking the club’s first direct approach after weeks of reported discussions with the MLS coach. The outreach represents a significant step forward in their search to replace Brendan Rodgers.
ESPN reports that the two sides are now “working to finalize an agreement that’s trending toward Wilfried moving to the Scottish Premiership.” Negotiations also involve determining which members of Nancy’s current coaching staff would join him in Glasgow should the move to European football materialize.
Celtic's managerial vacancy follows difficult start
Celtic have been without a permanent manager since Brendan Rodgers resigned on Oct. 27 after a difficult start to the season that saw the club struggling both domestically and in European competition. Club legend Martin O'Neill has been serving as interim manager since Rodgers' departure, guiding the team through a transitional period while the board conducted their search.
Under O'Neill's temporary leadership, Celtic have stabilized somewhat but remain four points behind in the Scottish Premiership title race, albeit with a game in hand. U.S. internationals Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty both play for the club. Carter-Vickers is currently sidelined with an injury until next April.
Nancy's impressive MLS record
Wilfried Nancy has built an impressive coaching résumé since transitioning from a modest playing career in the lower divisions of French football. Before arriving in Columbus, he made his mark with CF Montréal, guiding the club to one of the best seasons in its MLS history in 2022 and earning widespread praise for his player development and tactical approach.
His move to the Crew proved transformative, as he implemented an attractive, possession-focused style that quickly delivered results. Under his leadership, Columbus won MLS Cup in 2023, and Nancy was named MLS Coach of the Year in 2024, further cementing his status as one of the league’s top managers.
The Crew have been widely reported to have held discussions with Nancy in recent years about extending his contract - which currently runs through 2026 - and elevating him among the league’s highest-paid coaches. However, Nancy is understood to have been reluctant to commit to a longer-term deal and has long harbored ambitions to pursue an opportunity overseas.
Next steps, timing and potential hurdles
Reports indicate talks are moving toward finalizing terms, but any appointment will depend on agreement between clubs over compensation, staff movement and a realistic timetable for Nancy’s departure.
