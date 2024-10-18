Casey Stoney, Nick Cushing and the 10 candidates to replace Jonas Eidevall at Arsenal - ranked

After defeat to Chelsea continued a poor start, the Gunners' head coach resigned this week. Who are the most suitable contenders to succeed him?

After Arsenal's poor start to the season continued with defeat to Chelsea on Saturday, Jonas Eidevall handed in his resignation and waved farewell to the club that he has coached for the last three years. In terms of the Women's Super League title race, it was always going to be difficult for the Gunners to recover from dropping seven points in their opening four games to be a genuine contender. That task is now complicated by the club looking for the perfect replacement for the Swede.

Plenty of names have been touted by fans and pundits since Eidevall's departure was announced on Tuesday and the intrigue around who his successor will be is only increased by the fact that no name has yet emerged as a genuine favourite - though one rather significant one has been ruled out.

Eidevall's replacement doesn't just have to be a top coach with winning experience, either. Arsenal is a club that is associated with a particular way of playing the game and that is something that will be a significant factor as the hierarchy set about making this appointment.

With that in mind, who are the most suitable candidates for the vacant managerial role? GOAL takes a look...