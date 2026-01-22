Casemiro to LEAVE Man Utd! Red Devils confirm that veteran midfielder will depart at the end of the season when his contract expires

United have confirmed that Casemiro will leave the club at the end of the season, upon the expiration of his contract. The Brazil international is now 33, and has made 21 appearances in all competitions this term, but he will seek pastures new upon the end of the season.

United posted a statement, which read: "Casemiro will leave Manchester United this summer, upon the expiry of his contract.

"The legendary midfielder has enjoyed four seasons at the club, playing 146 games and scoring 21 goals to date.

"A serial winner, Casemiro was unveiled at Old Trafford in August 2022, and quickly became a fan favourite due to his combative nature and ability to score goals at crucial times.

"The Brazil captain played a major role in helping United to win the 2023 Carabao Cup, scoring a header in a colossal performance against Newcastle United. The 33-year-old also won the Emirates FA Cup in 2024. Supporters will have the opportunity to recognise Casemiro’s contributions at the final home game of the season, against Nottingham Forest."

Ruben Amorim had previously said he was unaware if Casemiro would stay, telling reporters: "No, there is no decision. We have a lot to do. We need to understand what is going to happen in the next season, because we need to understand if there is European games. I'm really happy with them, but I don't know what is going to happen, so we'll see what is going to happen until the end of the season, what position we will be, and then we'll see."