AFP
Casemiro insists Neymar can still be a 'main player' for Brazil at 2026 World Cup despite worrying new injury blow
Midfielder addresses Neymar injury concerns
Casemiro was the first player to speak to the media in Teresópolis as Brazil began their final preparations for the 2026 World Cup, but the conversation quickly shifted away from his own role. The Manchester United man faced a barrage of questions regarding Neymar, who is currently sidelined with a grade two muscle injury in his right calf, an issue that has cast a shadow over the camp.
"Every time I come here, I have to talk about him," Casemiro joked, though he quickly turned serious when discussing the forward's fitness. "It was actually good that the doctor came here so there wouldn't be so many questions about him. Of course, no player likes to be injured, but I hope he is healthy enough to play; we need everyone. The evolution goes day by day and we are anxiously waiting for all players to be available. Everyone is important, including Neymar."
- AFP
Defending the star's protagonist status
While the injury is expected to keep Neymar out for two to three weeks, potentially skipping the opening group game against Morocco, Casemiro reacted strongly to suggestions that the forward’s days as the team’s leading man are over. He refused to accept the narrative that Neymar can no longer be the central figure for the five-time world champions.
"That's you saying it, that he won't be the protagonist," Casemiro replied when questioned about Neymar's influence. "A player, despite knowing what he does on the pitch, every one of them wants to have the protagonist role. That question is for Neymar, for the Mister... we know his quality. He is taking care of the injury, he wants to get back to training first. It has to be in stages. Get healthy again, get back to playing, and then think about being the protagonist. Think about health."
Race against time for World Cup opener
The medical timeline provided by the Brazilian staff suggests that Neymar will definitely miss the upcoming international friendlies against Panama and Egypt. The real concern lies with the tournament opener on June 13 in New Jersey, where Brazil are scheduled to face Morocco in a high-stakes clash to kick off their campaign. Losing his presence would be a major blow, as the talismanic forward boasts significant tournament experience, having previously played 13 World Cup matches and scored eight goals. The Selecao medical department is working around the clock to ensure the 34-year-old is at least available for selection from the bench.
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Brazil's quest for redemption and 1994 nostalgia
Brazil are determined to make a powerful statement in the upcoming World Cup, looking to redeem themselves after underperforming in the last two editions, where they suffered disappointing exits in the quarter-finals. The Seleção are highly optimistic about returning to North America; the last time the United States hosted the tournament back in 1994, Brazil put on a historic performance and ultimately clinched the prestigious title.