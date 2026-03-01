'If he's guilty, his career with me is over' - Jose Mourinho warns Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni over Vinicius Jr racism row

Addressing the media regarding the investigation into his 20-year-old Argentine winger, Mourinho was careful to maintain a balanced stance. He insisted that the public and governing bodies must respect the legal process before jumping to conclusions, revealing his frustration with the speed at which judgments have been passed.

"I am not a lawyer, but I am not ignorant either. Is the presumption of innocence a human right or not?" Mourinho asked in his pre-match press conference ahead the game against Gil Vicente on Monday. He also aimed a dig at the authorities, noting that UEFA did not include the 'if' in their initial communication regarding the player’s suspension, which the manager believes is a vital distinction.