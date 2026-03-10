While Atalanta was the only Italian team to qualify for the Champions League round of 16, after tonight's match, the Nerazzurri are also on the verge of being eliminated from Europe. Palladino's team lost 1-6 at home to Bayern Munich. In a week's time, they will play the return leg in Germany, but the outcome seems to be a foregone conclusion. Pasalic's goal keeps that door to the quarter-finals ajar, but next Wednesday will require a miracle to progress; Kompany's team has secured their place in the quarter-finals thanks to goals from Stanisic, a brace from Olise, Gnabry, Jackson and Musiala.
Translated by
Capello after Atalanta-Bayern Munich: "It's good that they only conceded six goals. It was a lesson for Italian football."
"A LESSON FOR ITALIAN FOOTBALL"
Analysing the match in the Sky Sport studios, former coach Fabio Capello commented on the Nerazzurri's defeat: "Atalanta were lucky to concede only six goals because the goalkeeper made some great saves; it could have been even more. Bayern Munich's performance is a lesson for Italian football: Palladino's team was the only one to qualify for the round of 16 and had beaten Borussia Dortmund, but against Germany's top team, they were practically non-existent."
THE MERITS OF BAYERN MUNICH
Capello continues his argument by also talking about the merits of Vincent Kompany's team: "I saw a team that pressed and ran, with impressive quality across the whole team in terms of passing and vision. Every time they recovered the ball, they went vertical and sprinted into space. With that technique, they clearly caused problems forAtalanta,who were a bit reckless and offensive, thinking they were facing such a strong team."