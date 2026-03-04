'Calm down, man!' - Michael Owen tears apart Liverpool star who 'looks like a bag of nerves' after dismal loss at Wolves

Speaking as a pundit for Premier League Productions, Owen did not hold back in his evaluation of Kerkez’s performance. The former England international expressed deep concerns over the Hungarian's ability to cope with the scrutiny that comes with playing for one of the world's biggest clubs.

"I can’t warm to Kerkez, I’m afraid," Owen remarked during the post-match analysis. "He looks like a bag of nerves, he looks like he doesn’t want the ball, he looks like he’s an emotional defender. He’s playing like this [shaking] all the time, it’s like, ‘calm down, man’, you’re in possession of the ball a lot of the time, just relax, it’s like he’s in a trance constantly. I liked Kerkez at Bournemouth, but Liverpool is a different kettle of fish. You’ve got to be able to manage pressure, all the eyes are on you, and it just looks like the club is a bit too big for him at the moment."