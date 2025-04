Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has been told he is not as good as Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior ahead of their Champions League clash.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Saka in fine form for Arsenal

Gunners lead Madrid 3-0 in UCL

Gallas says he's not as good as Madrid stars Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱