Caf Champions League: Group stage, format, results, prize money and everything you need to know

The Caf Champions League group stage kicked off in November 2023 and GOAL is your hub, feeding you with all you need to know in the 2023/24 edition.

The Caf Champions League is one of Africa's toughest competitions and the preliminary rounds saw several big teams such as South Africa's Orlando Pirates and AC Horoya of Guinea falling by the wayside.

Meanwhile, regulars such as defending champions, Al Ahly of Egypt, Wydad Casablanca of Morocco and Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa were all present in the group stages.

Here, GOAL provides you with all the information you need to follow the competition from the group phase until the champions are crowned.