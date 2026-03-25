Borussia Dortmund’s interest in Jadon Sancho is widely acknowledged. Club president Hans-Joachim Watzke, in particular, is said to be determined to sign the former star player. However, according to *Bild*, BVB are apparently setting the winger several conditions should he decide to return to the Westfalenstadion – and these are certainly no small matter.
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BVB sets two clear conditions for Jadon Sancho regarding a summer transfer
Unlike what has become standard practice in the football world, the BVB board does not wish to pay a signing-on fee to Sancho, who would be available on a free transfer this summer. Given the Englishman’s performances in recent years, Dortmund expect the 26-year-old to accept this with humility.
According to the BVB bosses, the Englishman’s newfound modesty is also expected to extend to his salary. The 23-time England international, who reportedly currently earns around €15 million a year, would therefore have to significantly lower his salary expectations. He cannot expect more than €5 million plus bonuses in Dortmund.
- Getty Images
Sancho is failing to live up to expectations
Sancho joined the Bundesliga runners-up from Manchester City’s youth academy in 2017 and established himself as a first-team regular from 2018 onwards, before moving to Manchester United in 2021 for €85 million. However, Sancho never really settled at the Red Devils. In the winter of 2024, he returned to BVB on a six-month loan.
Man United then loaned him out to Chelsea FC for a year. For the final year of his contract, the Premier League’s third-placed side sent him to Aston Villa, where he has made 31 appearances across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing three assists. By comparison, in 158 games for Dortmund, Sancho scored 53 goals and provided 67 assists.
Jadon Sancho: his statistics for Borussia Dortmund
Games
158
Goals
53
Assists
67
Yellow cards
7
Red cards
0