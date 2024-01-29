'Pour me a pint!' - Burnley owner JJ Watt ready to join Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in supporting Wrexham in FA Cup clash with Blackburn

'Pour me a pint!' - Burnley owner JJ Watt ready to join Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in supporting Wrexham in FA Cup clash with BlackburnHarry SherlockGetty/GOALBurnleyWrexhamFA CupBlackburn Rovers vs WrexhamBlackburn RoversBurnley owner JJ Watt has jokingly told Wrexham to pour him a pint as he prepares to support Ryan Reynolds' club against Blackburn in the FA Cup.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowJJ Watt ready to watch Wrexham play BlackburnRovers are bitter rivals of BurnleyNo surprise ex-NFL star wants a Wrexham victory