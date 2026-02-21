Burnley forced to condemn racist abuse aimed at Hannibal Mejbri after draw with Chelsea

Hannibal was the victim of racist abuse in the aftermath of Burnley’s late draw at Chelsea on Saturday afternoon, as the 23-year-old was sent a harmful message on social media which he shared onto his Instagram story.

A 94th-minute Zian Flemming header earnt Burnley an unlikely point at Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea were made to pay for failing to put the game to bed and dropped points at home to a newly-promoted side for a second successive Premier League match.

But the result has been overshadowed by the racist abuse suffered by Tunisia international Mejbri, who told his 1.2 million Instagram followers that people must be educated so to put a stop to racist incidents such as these – this coming amidst an ongoing investigation into alleged racist abuse suffered by Vinicius Jr during Real Madrid’s clash with Benfica in the Champions League.