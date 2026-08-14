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Burnley forced to ditch shirt sponsor just 42 days after signing deal as fans offered refunds for new-season kits
Sponsorship deal ends in sudden termination
In a stunning turn of events just as the English football season prepares for kick-off, Burnley have officially severed ties with their principal partner, Finotive One. The partnership, which was originally heralded as a key pillar of the club's commercial strategy for the 2026-27 campaign, lasted a mere six weeks before the club hierarchy moved to scrap the agreement entirely. The sudden nature of the collapse has left the Lancashire outfit scrambling to rectify a marketing nightmare that includes star-studded promotional videos that are now completely unusable.
The club confirmed the news on Friday morning through a concise formal update, effectively ending the relationship with the Cyprus-registered trading ecosystem.
In an official communication to supporters, the club stated: Burnley Football Club is disappointed to confirm that its agreement with Finotive has been terminated. The statement continued by explaining the rationale behind the high-stakes decision, noting that the board had "acted decisively to protect the Club’s interests, and those of our supporters, while ensuring preparations for the new season continue uninterrupted, both on and off the pitch."
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Fans offered full refunds on replica kits
The timing of the termination could hardly be worse for the Clarets, who are set to host West Ham United at Turf Moor in their Championship curtain-raiser this Sunday.
Fans who have already invested in the new home and away jerseys - including a cream-colored away kit that was launched with a massive viral campaign featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger and JJ Watt - are now left with redundant merchandise. The club has been forced to pull all stock from their online store and physical retail locations until the jerseys can be replaced with the updated sponsor branding.
To mitigate the backlash from the disillusioned fan base, Burnley have committed to a comprehensive refund and exchange program for any supporter who purchased the Finotive-branded kits. While some may choose to keep the shirts as rare collectors' items, many are expected to swap them for the new version featuring Vertu Motors.
Clues emerged during pre-season fixtures
Eagle-eyed observers had already begun to suspect that trouble was brewing behind the scenes earlier in the week. During promotional content released by broadcasters for the upcoming match against the Hammers, defender Kyle Walker was spotted wearing a Burnley kit that was conspicuously blank on the front.
This raised immediate questions, particularly since the team had worn the Finotive One logo throughout their pre-season schedule and as recently as last Saturday during their Carabao Cup first-round clash against Notts County.
The suspicions were further fueled when all mentions of the Finotive One partnership were scrubbed from the club’s official website and social media channels 24 hours before the official announcement. This follows a pattern of sponsorship volatility at Turf Moor under the ownership of ALK Capital.
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A history of controversial commercial ties
This latest debacle adds another chapter to Burnley's complicated relationship with shirt sponsors in recent years. Despite Pace’s public intentions to pivot away from the betting industry, the club has frequently returned to gambling brands like W88 and SpreadEx.
Last year, the Gambling Commission issued warnings to Burnley and several other clubs concerning their links to TGP Europe-operated sites, following an investigation that found failures in anti-money laundering rules and business partner checks. The switch to Finotive One was intended to be a move toward a different sector, but the relationship soured before the first league ball was kicked.
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