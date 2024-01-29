Bullish Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos warns Atlas Lions - 'Best team doesn't mean you win every time, we can beat Morocco'

Michael Madyira
Hugo Broos of Bafana BafanaBackpagePix
Africa Cup of NationsMorocco vs South AfricaSouth AfricaMoroccoHugo BroosSofiane Boufal

Confident Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has made a bold statement ahead of his team's Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 clash with Morocco.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bafana face Morocco in Afcon Last-16
  • Morocco are Africa's top-ranked team
  • But Broos is oozing confidence

Editors' Picks