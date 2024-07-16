Bukayo Saka England 2024Getty Images
Richard Mills

Bukayo Saka insists England are 'on the right track' as Arsenal star reacts to Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain

Bukayo SakaEnglandSpainEuropean ChampionshipSpain vs England

Bukayo Saka says England are "on the right track" in a heartfelt message to fans following their Euro 2024 final loss to Spain.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • England lose in Euro 2024 final to Spain
  • Saka tastes defeat in Euros again
  • Says Three Lions are on 'right track'
Article continues below