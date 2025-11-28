Getty/GOAL
Bukayo Saka's getting married! Arsenal star goes 'all out' with proposal to girlfriend Tolami Benson and buys 'absolutely enormous' engagement ring
Saka proposes to long-term girlfriend Tolami Benson
Saka has taken a major step in his personal life after proposing to his girlfriend of five years, Tolami, during a carefully planned evening at a luxury hotel in London. The Arsenal forward arranged the romantic setup privately, surprising Tolami with a proposal that insiders described to The Sun as stunning in both scale and sentiment. Saka presented her with what was called an “absolutely enormous” engagement ring, leaving her “totally blown away” by the gesture.
The couple, both 24, have been together since 2020 but have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye, choosing to avoid spotlight attention during Saka’s rise to global stardom. They first confirmed their relationship publicly when Tolami was seen supporting him at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and she has since become a regular presence at major England fixtures. From cheering him on at Euro 2024 to wearing a jacket featuring his first Arsenal squad number, 87, Tolami has been a consistent figure behind the scenes during key moments in Saka’s career.
Before the engagement, the pair had recently been photographed sharing a pitch-side kiss after England’s draw with Slovenia, signalling the strength of their long-term relationship. Tolami, originally from Hatfield and now a senior planning executive in London, has often attended Saka’s matches while balancing her own career in media and public relations.
- Getty Images Sport
Saka continues to shine under Arteta at Arsenal
Saka’s engagement arrives during another hugely influential season for the winger, who continues to serve as Arsenal’s most important attacking outlet under Mikel Arteta. Despite dealing with a recurring hamstring issue that caused him to miss three early-season games, he has maintained elite output across domestic and European competitions. His goals, assists and overall attacking leadership have been central to Arsenal’s continued push on multiple fronts, including a standout Champions League campaign.
Balancing personal and professional milestones has not affected his form, as he enters late November with six goals and one assist across 16 appearances in all competitions. His Premier League productivity remains high despite constant double-marking, while his Champions League contributions have been pivotal in Arsenal’s dominant run. Even with managed minutes, he continues to deliver match-defining moments, such as his role in the recent 3-1 victory over Bayern Munich.
Beyond his statistics, Saka’s position within the squad has evolved further, representing the composure and maturity expected of a senior figure despite his young age.
Saka continues to play major part in England's plans as well
Behind the scenes, Saka and Tolami’s relationship has grown in tandem with his rise from Hale End graduate to one of the world’s leading wingers. Their decision to keep their romance private for years reflects an emphasis on stability amid the increasingly hectic demands of elite football. It wasn’t until Tolami appeared at the 2022 World Cup that their relationship entered the public eye, reinforcing how carefully they have navigated personal exposure.
Saka and Tolami's engagement now marks a new stage in their partnership. The timing of the engagement aligns with a period of personal and professional stability for Saka, who has also become an increasingly central figure for England. He recently scored in World Cup qualifiers and continues to be a decisive figure in Thomas Tuchel's plans.
- Getty Images Sport
Saka prepares for Chelsea — wedding likely planned for the summer
Saka will quickly shift focus back to the pitch as Arsenal prepare to face Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in a key Premier League encounter. With the Gunners competing strongly on multiple fronts, his fitness management and attacking influence will remain crucial throughout the busy winter period. Off the pitch, plans for the couple’s wedding are expected to unfold in the coming months, with the likeliest dates to be set for the summer, likely after the World Cup in North America.
Advertisement