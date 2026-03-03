Getty Images Sport
Bruno Fernandes lays down two conditions Man Utd must fulfil before deciding on stay beyond this season
Champions League or out: The key to Bruno’s future
The first major factor in the skipper's decision-making process is the club's participation in Europe's elite competition, according to The Mirror. Fernandes has made it clear that he expects United to be competing in the Champions League next season, a goal that currently looks within reach as United sit third in the Premier League table with 51 points ahead of their upcoming clash against Newcastle. Despite his individual brilliance, the former Sporting CP star is desperate to add major silverware to his resume and believes top-tier European football is essential for the club’s recruitment and prestige. Without the lure of the Champions League, the midfielder may feel his ambitions are better served elsewhere, especially given that his next contract will likely be the last significant one of his playing career.
- Getty Images Sport
The Michael Carrick factor
The second condition revolves around the managerial situation at Old Trafford, specifically the future of interim boss Michael Carrick. Fernandes has been privately and publicly impressed by the impact the former United midfielder has made since stepping into the dugout. The pair have developed a strong working relationship, and Fernandes is keen to see if the club will reward Carrick with the permanent manager’s job. The stability and tactical identity introduced during this interim period have resonated with the captain, who views Carrick’s potential appointment as a key indicator of the club's long-term direction.
United are well aware of their captain's influence and are reportedly willing to offer him a massive salary increase to keep him at the club. A new and improved contract worth up to £400,000-a-week has been discussed as the Red Devils attempt to stave off interest from abroad. This comes after a period of uncertainty where the player felt the club might have been open to a departure. Reflected on his feelings regarding the club's previous stance, Fernandes told Canal 11: “From the club’s side, I felt a bit like: ‘If you leave, it’s not so bad for us.’ It hurts me a bit. More than hurting, it makes me sad because I’m a player who has nothing to criticize. I’m always available, I always play, good or bad. I give my all. Then, you see things around you, players who don’t value the club as much and don’t defend the club as much… that makes you sad.”
Ambition over summer assurances
Interestingly, Fernandes is not seeking specific assurances regarding the club's summer transfer targets. While United have been linked with moves for the likes of Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali, the captain is not demanding to know the details of the recruitment shortlist. Instead, his focus remains on the structural health of the project, namely the manager and the competition status. He wants to know that the club's fundamental ambitions match his own, rather than focusing on individual names that might arrive in the transfer window.
The playmaker's loyalty has already been tested, having rejected significant interest from the Middle East to stay in Manchester. Fernandes noted the lack of resolve from some within the club during that period, stating: “I could have left like many people do and said: ‘I want to leave, I don’t want to train, I just want to leave for €20-30 million, so they pay me more on the other side.’ But I never did that. I never felt in a position to do it, because I felt that the empathy and affection I had for the club were the same. But it gets to a point where, for them, money is more important than anything. The club wanted me to go, I have that in my head. I told the directors that, but I think they didn’t have the courage to make that decision, because the manager wanted me. If I had said I wanted to leave, they would have let me go.”
- Getty Images Sport
The debate over Bruno's long-term value
While most fans would be devastated to see him go, some observers suggest that a summer sale could potentially benefit United's long-term rebuilding process. Former Red Devils winger Lee Sharpe argued that a summer transfer elsewhere could happen as the club looks to lower the average age of the squad. Sharpe explained the logic behind a potential exit, noting: “You can afford to lose anybody. There have been great players there and the club continues, it’s not all about one player.”
He added that while Fernandes is a “special player,” the funds raised from his sale could allow the club to invest in a younger replacement who could lead the next era of the United midfield.
The situation is expected to reach a conclusion at the end of the season, once the final Premier League standings are confirmed and a decision is made on Carrick’s role. Fernandes is expected to hold final talks with the board before traveling to the 2026 World Cup with Portugal. For now, the captain remains United's most consistent performer, recently surpassing David Beckham on the club's historic assist charts. Whether he continues to climb those leaderboards in a United shirt next season depends entirely on the club’s ability to meet his high expectations both on the pitch and in the dugout.
Advertisement