Bruno Fernandes lays down two conditions Man Utd must fulfil before deciding on stay beyond this season

The second condition revolves around the managerial situation at Old Trafford, specifically the future of interim boss Michael Carrick. Fernandes has been privately and publicly impressed by the impact the former United midfielder has made since stepping into the dugout. The pair have developed a strong working relationship, and Fernandes is keen to see if the club will reward Carrick with the permanent manager’s job. The stability and tactical identity introduced during this interim period have resonated with the captain, who views Carrick’s potential appointment as a key indicator of the club's long-term direction.

United are well aware of their captain's influence and are reportedly willing to offer him a massive salary increase to keep him at the club. A new and improved contract worth up to £400,000-a-week has been discussed as the Red Devils attempt to stave off interest from abroad. This comes after a period of uncertainty where the player felt the club might have been open to a departure. Reflected on his feelings regarding the club's previous stance, Fernandes told Canal 11: “From the club’s side, I felt a bit like: ‘If you leave, it’s not so bad for us.’ It hurts me a bit. More than hurting, it makes me sad because I’m a player who has nothing to criticize. I’m always available, I always play, good or bad. I give my all. Then, you see things around you, players who don’t value the club as much and don’t defend the club as much… that makes you sad.”